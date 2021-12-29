Left Menu

Mumbai: Authorities destroy 269 kg of narcotics seized by DRI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:20 IST
The Mumbai customs department on Wednesday disposed of 269 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances, seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in two cases, an official said.

The process was carried out in the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee comprising senior officials from the Customs department, Narcotics Control Bureau, DRI and police, the official said.

At least 191.60 kg of heroin, 65.20 kg of mephedrone, 10.02 kg of ketamine and 1.86 kg of phenyl propanolamine were disposed of, he said.

The cache was destroyed by incineration at MWML in Taloja, the official said.

