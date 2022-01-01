Over 600 challans issued for traffic violations on New Year's Eve: Delhi Police

Over 600 people were fined by the Delhi Police on New Year's Eve for violations of traffic rules such as drunk and dangerous driving, officials said on Saturday.

Thirty-six challans were issued for drunk driving, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for driving without helmet, 48 for triple riding and 100 for other violations, according to police. A total of 657 challans were issued, the police said.

Last year, 1,336 challans were issued. The number of challans issued this year is less mainly because a night curfew has been imposed in the national capital due to the rising Covid cases.

Adequate security arrangements were put in place on New Year's Eve to implement the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in view of the spread of COVID-19, the police said.

The Delhi Police registered 294 cases and issued 870 challans for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour from 11 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday, they said.

According to Delhi government data, around 5,000 violations related to Covid-appropriate behaviour were reported on Friday.

Out of the total 4,997 violations, 4,808 were related to not wearing face masks, 109 to not maintaining social distancing, and 80 to spitting in public places, the data stated.

Of the 4,808 violations related to not wearing face masks, the maximum were reported from central district (705), followed by north (690) and east (547), it said.

As many as 61 FIRs were registered for violations of Covid guidelines on Friday. However, no arrests were made. A total of Rs 97,21,000 were collected in fines from the violators, it said.

