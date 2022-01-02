Left Menu

Indian kills compatriot with wooden plank on New Year’s Day in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 02-01-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 13:24 IST
Indian kills compatriot with wooden plank on New Year’s Day in Singapore
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian has been arrested in Singapore for allegedly killing a compatriot with a wooden plank embedded with nails following a dispute on New Year's Day, a media report said on Sunday.

Paneer Vetrivel, 26, is alleged to have hit Rajendran Shanmugasundran, 37, with the plank near 20 Woodlands Industrial Park E1 between 1 AM and 1.25 AM on January 1, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

He was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon at a migrant workers' dormitory in a special sitting of the Criminal Mentions Court on Sunday.

The report said Paneer faces a charge of fatally attacking the man with a wooden plank embedded with nails on New Year's Day.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, he can be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 15 years, caned and fined, it said.

The police said that they were involved in a dispute at the dormitory in Woodlands Industrial Park.

Officers were alerted to the fight at about 1.25 AM and found Rajendran lying motionless on the ground with head injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Paneer was arrested and has been remanded for further investigations.

His case is expected to come up in court again on January 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022