2 tourists found dead in Uttarakhand's Chamoli were from Mumbai: Police

The two tourists, who were found dead at a snow-laden alpine meadow in Chamoli district, were from Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

They were identified as Sanjiv Gupta (50) and Sinsa Gupta (35), Joshimath station house officer Rajendra Singh Kholia said.

Sanjiv and Sinsa had travelled to Auli, a famous skiing destination in the state, by a ropeway on December 31, Kholia said.

The cause of their death is being investigated, he said.

The two were found dead in a snow covered area of Nanda Devi National Park's Gorson Bugyal, close to Auli, on Saturday. For the last few days, New Year revellers have been flocking to several areas in Uttarakhand, known for their scenic beauty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)