Left Menu

Dhami pays tribute to martyred Army personnel

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid tribute to martyred Army havaldar Pradeep Thapa at his residence in Guchhu Pani, Anarwala, here.We salute the martyr and bow our heads to his sacrifice. A havaldar with 13 Gorkha Rifles, Thapa was killed in line of duty in Nagaland on December 31.Uttarakhand Minister of Soldier Welfare Ganesh Joshi was present.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:03 IST
Dhami pays tribute to martyred Army personnel
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid tribute to martyred Army havaldar Pradeep Thapa at his residence in Guchhu Pani, Anarwala, here.

''We salute the martyr and bow our heads to his sacrifice. The Uttarakhand government will always stand by his family,'' Dhami said after laying a wreath on his body. A havaldar with 1/3 Gorkha Rifles, Thapa was killed in line of duty in Nagaland on December 31.

Uttarakhand Minister of Soldier Welfare Ganesh Joshi was present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022