Over 600 people fined for violating Covid protocols in Delhi
- Country:
- India
More than 600 challans were issued for violation of Covid protocols while 228 FIRs were registered against those found violating night curfew, police said on Sunday.
According to data shared by the Delhi Police, the 228 FIRs under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code were registered as part of action taken against those found violating night curfew on January 1 from 10 pm to 5 am on January 2.
The data stated that 637 challans were issued to those found violating Covid protocols during the period The night curfew was imposed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Omicron
- section 188
- Indian
- challans
- Covid
ALSO READ
'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive
Omicron: Urgent need to scale-up public health, social measures to curtail spread, says WHO
Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive and more
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more
COVID-19: BBMP clarifies stand on quarantine rules for international arrivals amid rising Omicron cases