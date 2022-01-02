Left Menu

One held with counterfeit notes worth above Rs 13 lakh in Odisha's Jajpur

Police arrested one person for allegedly possessing counterfeit notes worth above Rs 13 lakh, from Chhachina village under Mangalpur police station limits, Jajpur district of Odisha, said police.

One held with counterfeit notes worth above Rs 13 lakh in Odisha's Jajpur
Police arrested one person for allegedly possessing counterfeit notes worth above Rs 13 lakh, from Chhachina village under Mangalpur police station limits, Jajpur district of Odisha, said police. The accused had been identified as Chandramani Bal and is a habitual offender, added the police.

Earlier also, he had been arrested in two cases for a similar offence. He was arrested in the years 2017 and 2020 from Kaliapani and JK Road in the transaction of fake notes supplied to Vishakhapatnam and Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh, as per the police. "Our IIC of Jajpur Town police station got information that fake currency notes printed at Santhhmadhab village, which is under Jajpur Municipal Area. We informed the Superintendent of Police and obtained the order to take the necessary steps," said Saroj Kumar Upadhyaya, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jajpur.

"We raided the house and arrested accused Chandramani Bal. We have also seized currency notes, printing machines and printing related materials," he added. "Fake notes of 13 lakhs (2000/-, 500/-,200/- and 100/- ) seized and 22 items related to note printing seized from his rented house," he stated. (ANI)

