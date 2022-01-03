Intruder killed in firing by BSF troops along International Border in J&K's Samba

An intruder was shot dead on Monday when BSF troops restored to firing following the detection of suspicious movement along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a senior officer of the force said.

The alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected the suspected Pakistani intruder's movement along the IB in Ramgarh in the early hours and opened fire after challenging him, officials said.

The intruder did not pay any heed and was subsequently shot dead by the troops, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)