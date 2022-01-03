Left Menu

Delhi HC asks officials to look into illegal encroachment at Jamia graveyard

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the municipal body and other authorities to inquire into the allegations of encroachment on graveyard land in Jamia Nagar and demolish the structure in question if it is found to be illegal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the municipal body and other authorities to inquire into the allegations of encroachment on graveyard land in Jamia Nagar and demolish the structure in question if it is found to be illegal. The Division Bench of Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh on Monday disposed of the matter after hearing the submission of petitioner and respondent corporation and asked the authorities to make enquiry into the allegations and take action as per law.

The petition filed by NGO, Janhit Vikas Sanstha sought direction to concerned authorities for demolition of the alleged unauthorized and illegal construction encroaching graveyard land in Jamia Nagar of Delhi. Advocate Alamgir appearing for the petitioner alleged that the private builder originally occupied the said graveyard land by using their powers and links and association with land mafia which is the subject matter of the present writ petition and built illegal construction.

The plea further said that the respondent builders are still carrying on unauthorized construction over the graveyard land after encroaching the said land illegally and have raised construction on the ground up to the 5th floor without any sanctioned plan or without following any building bye-laws in collusion with the respondents' authorities. The action and inaction of the respondents authorities are in complete violation of law of the land and the judgments and orders passed by this Court and the Supreme Court, said the petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

