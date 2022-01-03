Left Menu

Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:12 IST
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed on Monday revenge for the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani two years ago unless former U.S. President Donald Trump is put on trial.

Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a drone strike ordered by Trump.

