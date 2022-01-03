Assam CM urges police to create an environment where no individual needs personal security

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged everyone to eliminate PSO (Personal Security Officer) culture. Sarma on Monday inaugurated the second conference of superintendents of police of all districts of the state at oil town Duliajan in Dibrugarh district in a bid to explore new dimensions of policing in Assam through sharing of experiences, education and motivation.

"By gradually coming out of 'PSO culture' and recruiting sufficient manpower, we should create an atmosphere of security where ideally nobody needs a PSO in next 2-3 yrs. To deal with changing nature of crimes, our force should quickly adapt to emerging technologies," he said. Sarma also said the police must counter all threats to society through a strong intelligence and active monitoring system. He said that with the overall improvement of the law and order situation of the state, the police force must take efforts to create an environment where no individual needs personal security in the next 2-3 years.

As per an official statement, more than 94 police officers in the ranks of SP, additional SP and SDPO participated in the two-day conference. In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said that at the first conference of SPs held at Kaziranga six months ago, he had urged the Assam police to redefine their role and operational strategy. Expressing satisfaction over the progress made by Assam police in the last few months towards departmental reforms, the Chief Minister said that there is still a lot to be done in this direction and Assam police must continue its reform initiatives.

Sarma said that Assam police must always stand by the people with a friendly spirit to ensure the safety of the people but at the same time take a strict stand against all types of criminals with a zero-tolerance policy. Terming quality investigation and effective prosecution as key to the successful police force, he urged the police department to stand firm against all types of injustice committed against the citizens of the state.

Noting that building a technology-driven police force is one of the main objectives of the state government, he said Assam police must ensure adaptation of state-of-the-art technology in its work to deal with the changing methods of crime and criminals. While referring to the direction given to the DGP to complete the recruitment process in Assam Police by May 10, the Chief Minister said that with the continuous withdrawal of personal security and deployment of adequate human resources in the police department, adequate number of police will be available at the workplace in the coming days for public safety and investigation of crimes.

Stating that the police department must always be conscious to maintain its image among the people, Sarma said that the police should not develop friendships with any person accused of any crime. The Chief Minister said Assam police should be ready to serve the public with a dedicated attitude at all times. He said the police department must always be vigilant to maintain the sovereignty and security of the country.

The Chief Minister said the state government will take up a special project in the next budget to construct adequate number of houses for the police. The Chief Minister urged the SPs to make arrangements to provide special leave to the police personnel in a phased manner so that they can spend time with their parents. The Chief Minister also informed that the third conference of SPs will be held at Dergaon in Golaghat district after six months.

At the inaugural session of the conference, Union MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Agriculture Minister and Guardian Minister of Dibrugarh district Atul Bora, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Bimal Bora and Minister of Tea Tribal Welfare Sanjay Kishan, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, GOC 4 Corps of Indian Army Lt. Gen. Ravin Khosla, AOC i/c Air Marshal DK Patnaik, CMD of OIL SC Mishra, Resident Chief Executive of OIL Prasanta Borkotoky and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

