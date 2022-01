BRIEF-China Evergrande Receives Demolition Order On Buildings At Ocean Flower Island Protect

China Evergrande Group: * CHINA EVERGRANDE SAYS AUTHORITIES AT DANZHOU CITY SENT DEMOLITION ORDER ON 39 BUILDINGS OF OCEAN FLOWER ISLAND PROTECT ON DEC 30

* CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP SAYS DEMOLITION ORDER ON 39 BUILDINGS AT OCEAN FLOWER ISLAND DOES NOT AFFECT REST OF THE DEVELOPMENT * CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP SAYS WILL ACTIVELY COMMUNICATE AND HANDLE ACCORDING TO THE ORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Also Read: BRIEF-China Evergrande Group Passed Another Debt Deadline With No Sign Of Payment, After Coupons Came Due Tuesday On Two Dollar Notes- Bloomberg News

