Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch

An infiltration attempt by terrorists was scuttled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said here.

Troops guarding the Hamirpur area of Bimber Gali sector picked up movement of a group of suspected terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border under the cover of darkness, they said.

The alert troops scuttled the infiltration bid by challenging the group, who fled back into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A landmine, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, also exploded during this, the officials said.

They said a search operation was underway.

