Punjab Government enforces night curfew until January 15

The Punjab Government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am until January 15.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-01-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 11:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am until January 15. In a press release, the Government said, "Movement of individuals for all the non-essentials activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab. The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance."

The press release further said, "All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc shall be allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated." "All sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms shall remain closed. AC buses will run at 50 percent of capacity."

Moreover, only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government and private office, the order read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

