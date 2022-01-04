Left Menu

Two shot dead over old enmity in Shamli

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 04-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:16 IST
Two shot dead over old enmity in Shamli
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were shot dead over old enmity at separate places in Lank village of Shamli district, police said here on Tuesday.

According to Police Superintendent Sukriti Madhav Mishra, the double murder took place last night under under Kotwali police station area and man-hunt has been launched to nab the culprits though three suspects have been held.

The deceased were identified as Palla, 50, and Vinod Kumar (45) and their bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by Shokendra Malik, brother of one of the deceased, both were shot dead after attacking with sharp weapons by the history-sheeter Vivek alias Kekda and his associates when victims were returning from their fields.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village and extra police force has been deployed to ease the tension, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022