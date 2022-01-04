CJI hails contribution of Justice R Subhash Reddy, says he upheld people's liberties

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana hailed the contribution of Justice R Subhash Reddy, who demitted office on Tuesday after serving for over four years in the Supreme Court, saying he upheld and protected people's liberties and has compassion and consciousness about social realities.

Justice Reddy, who was elevated to the apex court on November 2, 2018, has the distinction of being the first judge from Telangana, and after his retirement, the total strength of apex court judges would come down to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34.

The CJI, who sat with justices Reddy, Surya Kant and Hima Kohli for the ceremonial hearing at noon, was effusive in his praise.

"I have always cherished his strong support and friendship in all 30 years of our association. I give him my best wishes. Justice Subhash Reddy is the first judge from Telangana to become a Supreme Court judge after the new state was carved out," the CJI said.

Justice Ramana said that Justice Reddy, like him, also belonged to an agricultural family and achieved many milestones in his journey as a legal professional.

"Throughout his tenure as a Judge for 20 years in different high courts and the Supreme Court of India, he always upheld and protected the people's liberties. ''Justice Reddy, during his tenure as a Supreme Court judge, dealt with several sensitive questions of law and penned down more than 100 judgments. I have also shared a bench with him and have benefited from his opinions and acumen," he said.

Justice Reddy is known for his "compassion and consciousness about social realities", the CJI said, adding that the outgoing judge will be remembered for his dedicated commitment to the administrative side of the apex court.

The CJI recalled his association with Justice Reddy from his days as a lawyer and said he practiced for 22 years at tribunals, civil courts, the Andhra Pradesh High Court and also before the Supreme Court in civil, criminal, constitutional, revenue, taxation, labour, company and service matters on both original and appellate side.

"His field of specialisation was in Constitutional Law. He was Standing Counsel for several premier institutions," Justice Ramana said while wishing "best of health and happiness" to Justice Reddy.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh and others also spoke at the occasion.

"It is a sad day that Justice Reddy is going to retire. He had an extensive career before Andhra Pradesh HC and the Supreme Court. It was not surprising when he got elevated," Venugopal said during the virtual proceedings.

"I had an interaction with him when he was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, he was extremely popular in the Bar," the top-most law officer said.

"It is a sad moment when a judge retires, especially someone who has been so popular amongst the Bar. He has all qualities that Bar wants in a judge. He gives respect to members of Bar, he is not persuaded by public opinion and goes by the brief," SCBA President Vikas Singh said.

Mehta, in his brief address, said that he assisted Justice Reddy in the Gujarat High Court also and "he has been very kind and courteous inside and outside court. That makes him a gentleman judge." Justice Reddy, born in 1957 in an agricultural family in Kamaram Village of Chinna Shankarampet Mandal, Medak District, was enrolled as an advocate in Andhra Pradesh on October 30, 1980.

He was the standing counsel for premier institutions like S V University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University before being elevated as Additional Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh on December 02, 2002 and became a permanent judge in 2004.

Justice Reddy continued as judge of the high court at Hyderabad till February 12, 2016 and was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat on February 13, 2016.

