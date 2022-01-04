HC takes note of dogs attacking girl, issues notices to MP govt, others

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident of stray dogs attacking a minor girl in Bhopal over the weekend and on Tuesday issued notices to the state government, the local civic body and others, seeking their replies.

The girl, aged around three, was injured after some stray dogs attacked her. She was later rescued by a man and admitted to a hospital, officials said.

Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly said on Tuesday the High Court served notices on the state government, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Home and Urban Administration departments after preliminary hearing on Monday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice PK Kaurav took suo motu cognisance of the matter after coming across newspaper reports of the incident, he said.

The court has sought replies from the government and others about action taken in such incidents, Ganguly said.

Citing news reports, he said the incident, which took place on January 1 in an area under the Bag Sewania police station, was captured on CCTV which showed five dogs chasing and biting the girl.

