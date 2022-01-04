Tripura can play important role in providing India an alternative to single use plastic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Tripura can play an important role in providing the country an alternative to single-use plastic and is helping to create a huge market for bamboo products across the nation. Addressing a public rally after inaugurating the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here, the Prime Minister said, "A huge market is waiting for Tripura farmers of scented rice, ginger, turmeric, and chili. Through Kisan rail, Tripura is exporting organic vegetables and fruits across the country. The small farmers in the state are now using the Kisan Rail to send their produce to different parts of the country."

"Tripura can also play an important role in giving the country an alternative to single-use plastic. A huge market is being created in the country for bamboo products. Due to this, many are getting employment opportunities in the manufacturing business," the Prime Minister said. "When every citizen will have their own pucca house with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, water connection with Nal Se Jal, free medical treatment with Ayushman Bharat, then they will also be filled with Aatma Vishwas that will make them Aatma Nirbhar," he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura's Agartala and also launched key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in the state. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Burman were present at the event.

The Prime Minister also visited Manipur, earlier in the day, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several developmental projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)