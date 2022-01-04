Left Menu

Indian Navy deploys P-8I aircraft on western seaboard in Goa

Amid increasing activities of Pakistan and Chinese navies in the Arabian Sea and nearby waters, the Indian Navy has now deployed its frontline P-8I anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft on the Western sea board in Goa giving a boost to its snooping capabilities in that area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:12 IST
Indian Navy deploys P-8I aircraft on western seaboard in Goa
Indian Navy's Boeing P-8I aircraft . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid increasing activities of Pakistan and Chinese navies in the Arabian Sea and nearby waters, the Indian Navy has now deployed its frontline P-8I anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft on the Western seaboard in Goa giving a boost to its snooping capabilities in that area. "The Indian Navy's Boeing P-8I aircraft commenced operations from INS Hansa in Goa on Tuesday, with two aircraft arriving on December 30, 2021," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

The aircraft were inducted after fitment of indigenous equipment and Flight Acceptance Trials, the Navy said. Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam.

"The second batch of four additional aircraft will be based at Indian Naval Air Squadron 316, to be commissioned at INS Hansa," the Navy said. In recent times, the Pakistani and Chinese Navy have been holding a lot of hardware cooperation along with joint exercises in the region. Indian Navy's move to deploy the P-8I surveillance aircraft is being seen a significant move in this backdrop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022