Noida: Grandmother arrested for conspiring to murder 3-year-old girl

The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old woman for allegedly being involved in murder of her three-year-old granddaughter whom she considered a hindrance to her marriage with her lover, officials said.

Her lover (55) was arrested on Monday from sector 88 here, they said.

The child -- reported missing on December 25 -- had been staying with her grandmother as her father was in jail for the last two years and mother had been living in Budaun district owing to a dispute between the couple, they said.

“On the basis of the evidence collected during the investigation, it has been found that the woman had a love affair with the man and they wanted to get married but considered her three-year-old granddaughter a hindrance to their objective,” a police spokesperson said. “Therefore, she got her lover to kill her granddaughter.” The woman has been arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the spokesperson added.

According to police, the child's body was recovered from an under-construction building near Ilahabas village on December 28 hidden behind pieces of plywood. It appeared she had been sexually assaulted too, which was confirmed as true in the post mortem report, they said.

The police also made note of an attempt to destroy evidence as the body was hidden under a log of plywood.

During questioning, the grandmother, who herself had reported the incident to the police, broke down and confessed to her relationship with the man, the police claimed.

''The man hails from Bulandshahr district but had been staying near Sector 88 in Noida for a long time. He has a criminal mentality. He along with his girlfriend had conspired to murder the child,” the spokesperson said.

