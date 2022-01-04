Left Menu

Tunisia says security patrol attacked by person 'belonging to terrorist organization'

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:35 IST
A security patrol in southern Tunisia was attacked with a "cold weapon" by a person "belonging to a terrorist organization" who was apprehended by police after injuring one security personnel, the country's state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The attacker confessed to belonging to Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Asharia militant group, according to a judicial source cited by the news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

