Tunisia says security patrol attacked by person 'belonging to terrorist organization'

A security patrol in southern Tunisia was attacked with a "cold weapon" by a person "belonging to a terrorist organization" who was apprehended by police after injuring one security personnel, the country's state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The attacker confessed to belonging to Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Asharia militant group, according to a judicial source cited by the news agency.

