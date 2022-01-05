Kazakh president says government 'will not fall' amid protests
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned protesters on Tuesday that calls to attack government and military buildings were illegal, as he issued a video address to the nation amid protests in several cities.
"The government will not fall, but we want mutual trust and dialogue rather than conflict," he said.
