Kazakh president says government 'will not fall' amid protests

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned protesters on Tuesday that calls to attack government and military buildings were illegal, as he issued a video address to the nation amid protests in several cities.

"The government will not fall, but we want mutual trust and dialogue rather than conflict," he said.

