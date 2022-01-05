Left Menu

Kazakh president says government 'will not fall' amid protests

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 00:17 IST
Kazakh president says government 'will not fall' amid protests
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned protesters on Tuesday that calls to attack government and military buildings were illegal, as he issued a video address to the nation amid protests in several cities.

"The government will not fall, but we want mutual trust and dialogue rather than conflict," he said.

