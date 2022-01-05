U.S. panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 03:49 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 is seeking information from Fox News host Sean Hannity in relation to its investigation.
"The Select Committee is seeking information from Sean Hannity about information relevant to the committee's investigation into the violent attack of January 6th and its causes," Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, and Liz Cheney, its vice chair, said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump plans news conference on Jan. 6, anniversary of deadly U.S. Capitol riot
Trump ally Republican congressman Perry declines interview with Capitol riot panel
Trump plans news conference on Jan. 6, anniversary of deadly U.S. Capitol riot
Trump ally Republican congressman Perry declines interview with Capitol riot panel
Trump ally Jim Jordan draws eye of U.S. House's Capitol riot probe