Left Menu

U.S. panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 03:49 IST
U.S. panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 is seeking information from Fox News host Sean Hannity in relation to its investigation.

"The Select Committee is seeking information from Sean Hannity about information relevant to the committee's investigation into the violent attack of January 6th and its causes," Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, and Liz Cheney, its vice chair, said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022