Saudi-led coalition strikes targets in Yemen's Sana'a -state TV

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2022 05:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 05:04 IST
The Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on targets in Yemen's capital Sana'a in response to drone attacks launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement earlier this week, Saudi state TV said early on Wednesday.

The coalition also said on Wednesday it destroyed workshops and warehouses for drones, urging civilians to avoid the area. Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed five drones launched by the Yemeni Iran-aligned Houthi movement toward the kingdom on Monday.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the government from Sana'a, prompting the coalition to intervene months later in March 2015 in a conflict largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

