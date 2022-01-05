N.Korea's suspected missile flew about 500 km - Japan's defence chief
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 07:44 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's defence minister said on Wednesday that North Korea's suspected ballistic missile had flown about 500 kilometres (310.7 miles).
North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, authorities in the region reported, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's New Year vow to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation.
The projectile landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- North Korea
- Kim Jong
- New Year
- east coast
- North Korea's
- Nobuo Kishi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Gati Shakti plan, single window clearance to further push FDI inflows in new year
This Christmas & New Year, experience exquisite Holiday gifting collection by Ferns N Petals
Scotland cancels public New Year events as new COVID curbs announced
Germany clamps down on New Year's parties to tame omicron
Germany to tighten COVID-19 restrictions before New Year