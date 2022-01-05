Left Menu

China's cyberspace regulator to require security reviews for apps that influence public opinion - draft

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-01-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 10:40 IST
China's cyberspace regulator to require security reviews for apps that influence public opinion - draft
Representative image Image Credit: Maxpixel
  • Country:
  • China

China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules governing mobile apps, stating that apps with functions that could influence public opinion will need security reviews.

The regulator added that mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger national security.

Also Read: China stocks rise as property firms gain on policy easing signs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022