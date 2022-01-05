China's cyberspace regulator to require security reviews for apps that influence public opinion - draft
China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules governing mobile apps, stating that apps with functions that could influence public opinion will need security reviews.
The regulator added that mobile app providers must not conduct activities that endanger national security.
