U.S. condemns North Korea missile launch -State Department spokesperson
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Wednesday, saying it violated multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and posted a threat to Pyongyang's neighbors, a State Department spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement