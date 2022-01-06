China to appoint special envoy for Horn of Africa
China will appoint a special envoy for the Horn of Africa to support efforts to overcome security challenges in the region, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said on Thursday during a news conference with his Kenyan counterpart in Mombasa.
Kenya has been active in diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict in Tigray in northern Ethiopia. Before arriving in Kenya, Wang made a stop in Eritrea, which is involved in the conflict in Tigray.
