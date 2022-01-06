Left Menu

12 policemen died during clashes with protesters in Kazakh largest city - state TV

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 14:11 IST
12 policemen died during clashes with protesters in Kazakh largest city - state TV
Twelve law enforcement personnel have died in clashes with protesters in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, state TV said on Thursday, adding that one of the bodies was found with its head cut off.

Earlier, Kazakh police said forces had "eliminated" tens of rioters in Almaty as the unrest sparked by rising fuel prices boiled over into the biggest protests since independence in 1991.

