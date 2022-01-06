Left Menu

Leopard skin seized in Odisha, 2 held

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force personnel with the help of Betanati forest officials raided an area near SCB Junior College, Ragdha on Wednesday and apprehended the two with the leopard skin, an officer said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 14:13 IST
Leopard skin seized in Odisha, 2 held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after skin of two leopards was seized from their possession, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force personnel with the help of Betanati forest officials raided an area near SCB Junior College, Ragdha on Wednesday and apprehended the two with the leopard skin, an officer said. ''The two persons were arrested on the charge of trading of wild animals' body parts and handed over to Baripada forest officials for legal action,'' he said.

The seized leopard skin will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun in Uttarakhand for chemical examination, the officer said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022