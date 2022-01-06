Left Menu

UP govt renames Sainik School Mainpuri after Gen Bipin Rawat

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 15:46 IST
UP govt renames Sainik School Mainpuri after Gen Bipin Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Sainik School at Mainpuri after first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a chopper crash last month.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office said, "While paying homage to the martyrdom of General Bipin Rawat ji, who laid down his life in the service of the country # UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji has decided to rename the Sainik School located in Mainpuri district as General Bipin Rawat Sainik School.'' Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel died after their military helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

The Sainik School Mainpuri became functional from April 1, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022