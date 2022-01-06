Digital medium crucial for quality education in remote places, says Rajasthan guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said digital medium can prove to be a boon in imparting quality education to children in rural areas.

He also urged the parents to get themselves and their eligible children vaccinated for COVID-19.

Serious efforts should be made towards facilitating online free education to children in remote villages, Mishra said after virtually inaugurating smart classrooms at Government Higher Secondary Schools in Bhilwara district's Deoria and Panotiya.

While he acknowledged the role of digital media in education during the pandemic, Mishra also asked teachers to ensure that its ill-effects do not influence the children.

Referring to the new education policy, the governor said it focuses on mobile apps, digital education and maximum use of electronic means in assessment. ''To take this forward, it is necessary to create a vibrant digital eco-system in education in order to bring digital literacy among the children from marginalised and vulnerable sections,'' he said.

Calling for positive cooperation from all in the government's campaign for vaccination against COVID-19, Mishra appealed to parents to get fully vaccinated and also vaccinate their children as and when the opportunity opens up. He also advised people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

