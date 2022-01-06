Left Menu

Russian intervention in Kazakhstan must respect sovereignty, EU says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 16:48 IST
Russian intervention in Kazakhstan must respect sovereignty, EU says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union called on Russia on Thursday to respect Kazakhstan's sovereignty and independence as Russia sends in paratroopers to quell an uprising after deadly violence spread across the former Soviet republic.

The European Commission, the EU's executive, also urged restraint on all sides.

"The violence must be stopped. We are also calling for restraint from all parties and a peaceful resolution of the situation. Now obviously, the EU is ready and willing to support a dialogue in the country," an EU spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022