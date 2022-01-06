Russian intervention in Kazakhstan must respect sovereignty, EU says

The European Union called on Russia on Thursday to respect Kazakhstan's sovereignty and independence as Russia sends in paratroopers to quell an uprising after deadly violence spread across the former Soviet republic.

The European Commission, the EU's executive, also urged restraint on all sides.

"The violence must be stopped. We are also calling for restraint from all parties and a peaceful resolution of the situation. Now obviously, the EU is ready and willing to support a dialogue in the country," an EU spokesperson said.

