Left Menu

Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal blames 'incompetent' Punjab government for PM's security lapse

Former chief minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal on Thursday blamed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach when the PM was on his way to Ferozpur for a rally on Wednesday.

ANI | Malout (Punjab) | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:29 IST
Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal blames 'incompetent' Punjab government for PM's security lapse
Prakash Singh Badal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal on Thursday blamed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach when the PM was on his way to Ferozpur for a rally on Wednesday. Badal said, "Today's government is incompetent. Even when a bomb exploded in Punjab, they were fighting among themselves. Each and everybody was giving different statements. Sidhu was giving his own statement. Even in a game, when you don't work as a team, you can never win. We see there is no teamwork in Congress. They don't want to see each other. What can they give to Punjab in this situation?"

"See, like a coin, it is also having two sides of the same story. Here there are two-three sides. Firstly, there should be no obstacle during PM's visit. Secondly, there was no gathering at the spot. It should have been there in any of the PM visits. Apart from that, the people don't want this party, because they have not done good to the farmers," said Prakash Singh Badal. When asked about PM security, he said that every state has its own different government. In a state where the PM visits, it is the responsibility of the state to ensure safety of the Prime Minister. "Even the Chief Minister has to receive the PM," added the former CM.

On Governor rule in Punjab, Badal said that they have asked for a report. Let's see, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022