Bulandshahr couple commit suicide
PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:44 IST
A couple here allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, police said Thursday.
They were married four years.
They were residents of Alipur Chitsona village of BB Nagar Police Station limits and they consumed a poisonous substance late Wednesday night, the police said.
They were taken to a private hospital in Meerut for treatment where they died.
Syana Circle Officer Alka said their bodies are being sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
