Bulandshahr couple commit suicide

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 06-01-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A couple here allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, police said Thursday.

They were married four years.

They were residents of Alipur Chitsona village of BB Nagar Police Station limits and they consumed a poisonous substance late Wednesday night, the police said.

They were taken to a private hospital in Meerut for treatment where they died.

Syana Circle Officer Alka said their bodies are being sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

