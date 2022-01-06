Bulandshahr couple commit suicide

A couple here allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, police said Thursday.

They were married four years.

They were residents of Alipur Chitsona village of BB Nagar Police Station limits and they consumed a poisonous substance late Wednesday night, the police said.

They were taken to a private hospital in Meerut for treatment where they died.

Syana Circle Officer Alka said their bodies are being sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

