Man beaten to death by unknown persons in UP village

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by unknown persons at his home in a village in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said. The victim was identified as Mahipal of Harsana village.Mahipal was found dead in a bed inside his house with injury marks on his body, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:23 IST
  Country:
  • India

Mahipal was found dead in a bed inside his house with injury marks on his body, police said. His body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation is on in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

