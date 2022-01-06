Left Menu

Defence ministers of Russia, U.S. discussed "security issues" - IFX

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:47 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a phone call during which they discussed "security issues of common interest", the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian ministry as saying on Thursday.

It did not provide any further detail about the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

