Defence ministers of Russia, U.S. discussed "security issues" - IFX

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a phone call during which they discussed "security issues of common interest", the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian ministry as saying on Thursday.
It did not provide any further detail about the call.
