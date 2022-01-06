Amit Shah committed to development of every corner of Manipur in past five years

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 29 development works worth Rs 2,450 crore in Manipur through video conferencing today. The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh was also present on the occasion.

In his address on the occasion, the Union Home Minister said that Manipur was made the gateway for freedom in our Freedom Struggle by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Manipur also had the opportunity to hoist the first flag of the INA. This year is the 75th year of the nation's Independence and the whole country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Manipur will also complete 50 years of its formation. In a sense, 75 years of Independence and 50 years of Manipur are years of new resolve and new energy for all Manipuris.

Shri Amit Shah said that the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Shri N. Biren Singh is committed with great dedication to the development of every corner of Manipur in the past five years. Be it mountains, valleys, forests, villages or cities, Chief Minister, Shri N Biren Singh has achieved success in bringing development everywhere under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Whenever the history of Manipur is written, these five years will be written about as the Golden Age. Development has taken in these five years, has never been blocked, has never stopped and violence has also been controlled to a great extent. Unless there is stability and peace, development is impossible and the biggest achievement of the Biren Singh government is that it has opened the avenues of stability and peace as well as development for Manipur. Manipur has made a successful effort to come out from the tradition of blockades, violence, corruption, bandhs, drugs trade of previous governments.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 21 projects worth more than Rs.3,000 crore yesterday and laid the foundation stone for five National Highway projects. The Prime Minister launched several schemes covering areas such as drinking water supply, health, urban development, Information Technology, skill development, arts and culture. Today, 15 projects costing more than Rs. 265 crore have been inaugurated and 14 projects worth Rs. 2,194 crore have been inaugurated at this programme. Shri Narendra Modi and Shri N. Biren Singh have presented projects worth about Rs.2,450 crore to Manipur. In just two days, works costing about Rs. 5,500 crore have started for the people of Manipur. The Union Home Minister asked whether there were any such two days in the long rule of previous governments when works worth Rs. 5,500 crore were inaugurated and the foundation stones were laid.

Shri Amit Shah said that the importance of organic food products is going to increase in the coming times. In this direction, organic outlets, cold rooms and packing units have been inaugurated at Sanjenthong under the special scheme of Organic Mission for North Eastern Region under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He told the farmers of Manipur that the way they have accepted organic farming and they can receive maximum price for the produce, and that the Government of India and Manipur are committed to this and today a new beginning has been made in this direction. Under the Prime Minister Agriculture Irrigation Scheme, 75 tube wells were also started today at a cost of Rs.8 crore. Five projects in the animal husbandry sector have been started at a cost of Rs. 16 crore, four bridges and roads are to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 21 crore, four drinking water supply projects completed at a total cost of Rs. 36 crore will help about 31,000 people from tomorrow. Work has also been done for tourist destinations, an International Hostel building has been dedicated in the Manipur University campus and today a Police Memorial has also been inaugurated. Also announced infrastructure development project for Sirui Mahotsav at a cost of Rs. 46 crore, development of 'Hunar Hub', foundation stone of 'Olympian Park' at Imphal, expanded facilities at the cricket stadium at Luwangsangbam,. Foundation stone of District Court Complexes at a cost of Rs 108 crore in Senapati, Noni and Kakching districts, five reservoirs and two major projects at Thangapat at a cost of Rs. 22 crore and several water bodies. A plan has also been made for the development of 450 acres of Lamphelpat water body. The project for rejuvenation of 450 acres of Lamphelpat water body with funding of Rs. 650 crore from the New Development Bank and about Rs. 1,149 crore from the New Development Bank will start the second phase of the Integrated Sewerage System for Imphal city.

The Union Home Minister said earlier governments used to indulge in politics round the clock, supported armed groups, harassed the public in the name of ransom, kidnapping, drugs trade and bandhs. But now both the Modi government at the Center and the N. Biren Singh government in Manipur have together introduced Manipur to double engine development. In Andaman, Maharaja Kulchandra and his comrades fought against the British and by naming the place where they were kept as Mount Manipur, the Modi government has paid tribute to all those freedom fighters. We understood all the demands of the state, accepted and carried forward. He said that the Narendra Modi government has opened many dimensions for the development of the entire North East and the Prime Minister says that eight states are the Ashtalakshmi of India. Shri Narendra Modi has ordered all ministers of the Government of India that in 15 days every minister should be present in one state or the other and organize a district class program. In the last seven and a half years, 1500 ministerial visits have taken place and the Prime Minister has undertaken numerous visits. Shri Amit Shah said there were many problems, such as, land boundary disputes with Bangladesh which were resolved through agreements, the Bru-Reang Agreement, the Bodo Accord, and agreements were negotiated with eight insurgent groups. Around 3,000 militants laid down their weapons and joined the mainstream of society and today these youths are engaged in the development of the country.

Shri Amit Shah said during previous government there were three I's, Instability, Insurgency and Inequality. We have changed the three I's to Innovation, Infrastructure and Integration, only then can the country can become one and the North East become one. He said that we should take the three I's formula and Prime Minister's call of Ashtalakshmi to the ground level. We have made Manipur blockade free, bandh free and have taken it on the path of development and will also ensure to make Manipur drug free if given a chance. To promote Manipuri culture, we are building a museum for the Queen Mother and all tribal leaders. 31 Tribal Museums will be set up across the country, out of which one will be in Manipur. He also congratulated the Chief Minister and the Manipur government for good COVID-19 management and said that oxygen plants have also been set-up in all 16 districts. Shri Narendra Modi has placed a vision us all, that there should be a developed North East, which should become the basis for the development of the whole of Eastern India and through this can Eastern India and the whole of India develop.

(With Inputs from PIB)