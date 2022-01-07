Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Rajeev Sharma, a freelance journalist, arrested by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on the charges of supplying confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration. The bench of Justice Mukta Gupta on Thursday ordered to grant bail to freelance Journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested on July 1, 2021, by the ED. He was earlier arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police.

Earlier the trial court had dismissed his bail stated "the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. The investigation is at a crucial juncture as the complete money trail is yet to be traced and releasing the accused on bail at this stage would not be salubrious to the cause of justice, as the accused would definitely attempt to wipe off the footprints and cover up the traces." "Considering the totality of circumstances, I do not find any merits in the application at hand and the same is accordingly dismissed." said trial Court.

The chargesheet in the matter stated that the ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by Delhi Police against Sharma under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Earlier, ED stated that, during the investigation, it was revealed that Sharma had supplied confidential and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, in exchange for remuneration thereby compromising the security and national interests of India. ED also stated that it was further revealed that cash for remuneration of Sharma and other unidentified persons was being generated through hawala means by Mahipalpur-based shell companies that were run by Chinese nationals namely Zhang Cheng alias Suraj, Zhang Lixia alias Usha, and Quing Shi along with a Nepali national Sher Singh alias Raj Bohara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)