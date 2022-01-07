PM Modi's security breach: Sidhu attacks Amarinder, calls him Centre's 'parrot'

In a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday termed Amarinder as Centre's "parrot" and warned BJP to stop playing politics or they will get a benefitting reply referring to the growing chorus for the imposition of the President's rule in the state. Defending the Channi government in Punjab which is facing questions over the security breach of Prime Minister, Sidhu said, "All that is being talked about for the past couple of days is security. And there are a few parrots who are mindlessly repeating security, security, security. And the foremost among those parrots are our former chief minister Amarinder Singh," Sidhu claimed.

Sidhu who is famous for the quotations and witty turns of phrases he employs in everyday life was for the first time was seen reading from a paper in a press conference. "They (BJP) must stop playing politics. You will get a befitting reply here. All those talking about President's Rule (in Punjab), are your (BJP) parrots," Sindhu attacked the BJP in a press conference.

He further claimed that the BJP has neither votes nor support in the state. "How can PM address 7000 chairs in which 500 people are sitting in a rally," he alleged.

"All the real issues of the state, be it farmers or unemployment have been put to the backburner." He further said that the office of the Prime Minister is an institution and millions of Punjabis have lost their lives to protect it, Every Punjabi and the worker of the Congress party will fight till their last breath to protect the nation.

"PM Modi your party and Sangh Parivar may not have hoisted numerous times the tricolour in their lives, the same innumerable times the tirangaa (tricolour)have been wrapped around the bodies of Punjab Sapoots, therefore to claim that PM Modi's as life was in danger in Punjab in an insult to Panjabiyat" he added. Earlier on Thursday, Amarinder Singh has demanded dismissal of the government and imposition of the President's rule in the state.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said, "This government has lost all the moral and constitutional authority to continue in office as it failed in its constitutional duty to provide security to our Prime Minister". PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action. (ANI)

