Left Menu

Bulli Bai app case: Two students arrested from Uttarakhand remanded in police custody till Jan 10

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:14 IST
Bulli Bai app case: Two students arrested from Uttarakhand remanded in police custody till Jan 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here on Friday remanded students Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal, who have been arrested in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for 'auction', in police custody till January 10.

The city police's cyber cell had arrested Singh (18) and Rawal (21) on January 5 from Uttarakhand, and they were brought to Mumbai after their transit remand was procured from a local court there.

Singh and Rawal were produced before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate on Friday where the police sought their custody for interrogation by telling court the two would have to be questioned along with Vishal Kumar Jha, who was arrested in the case earlier and is presently in police custody till January 10.

The court, after hearing the prosecution, remanded Singh and Rawal to police custody till January 10. The police had earlier claimed Singh had created a Twitter handle of the app and was the prime accused in the case.

The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, on January 6 arrested one Niraj Bishnoi from Assam in the case, and said he was the main creator of the app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022