Tennis-Czech player Voracova detained before Australian Open, Czech ministry says
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:14 IST
Czech women's tennis player Renata Voracova was detained in the same immigration hotel as world number one Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Friday, confirming media reports.
ABC News reported on Friday the Australian Border Force (ABF) had canceled Voracova's visa.
The Czech ministry, in response to Reuters' questions, said that it had sought an explanation to the situation but also that Voracova had decided to leave the country.
