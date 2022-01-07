Left Menu

Rights of accused also need protection, says Kerala HC in actress assault case

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:00 IST
Rights of accused also need protection, says Kerala HC in actress assault case
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday said there should be sufficient justification for conducting a second cross-examination of the witnesses in the sexual assault case of an actress in which Malayalam actor Dileep is among the accused.

Justice Kauser Edapagath, while considering the state government's appeals against a trial court's orders, declining its pleas to summon several more witnesses and get certified copies of the call detail records of the accused in the actor sexual assault case of 2017, said the rights of the accused persons also need to be protected.

The court observed that the plea for another round of cross-examination of the witnesses were filed after months. It also suspected that the move was to create testimonies in favour of the prosecution's case. ''The witnesses should not be re-examined in order to overcome the shortcomings of the prosecution. The rights of the accused persons also need to be protected,'' the court said. The prosecution has challenged the dismissal by the trial court of its petition to summon 16 witnesses for further evidence.

''Out of the 16, nine were additional witnesses and seven were those who had already been examined,'' the plea said.

The trial court, on December 21, had allowed the summoning of the three witnesses and rejected the request for summoning the others.

The prosecution had also contended that the lower court was wrong in holding that there was a delay in filing the application seeking the call records and original customer details.

With regard to the summoning of the witnesses, the prosecution has contended that the lower court order to the extent it rejected the application for recalling some of the witnesses and allowing summoning of only three, was ''illegal and improper and would cause prejudice in arriving at a right decision in the case''.

The victim -- an actress who worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films -- was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are ten accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people. Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022