Delhi: DDMA meeting on Jan 10 to decide on more COVID-19 restrictions

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on January 10 to hold a discussion on the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital and may take a decision on imposing some more restrictions, sources said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:15 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on January 10 to hold a discussion on the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital and may take a decision on imposing some more restrictions, sources said on Friday. DDMA in its last meeting had decided to impose a weekend lockdown in Delhi.

A meeting was of DDMA was held today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. At the meeting, the current COVID-19 situation and the increasing Omicron cases were discussed in detail.

DDMA last week ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The night curfew has also been imposed from 10 pm (earlier 11 pm) to 5 am in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday logged 17,335 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 17.73 per cent. This is the highest number of cases reported here Since May 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

