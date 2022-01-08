Left Menu

2 juveniles held in gangrape case in Muzaffarnagar, sent to correction home

Two juveniles -- aged 10 and 14 years -- were apprehended and sent to a correction home over the alleged gangrape of a nine-year-old girl in the district, police said Saturday. They said the girl was allegedly raped by the two boys three days ago when she was playing with them outside her home at a village under Kakroli police station in the district.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-01-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 12:12 IST
2 juveniles held in gangrape case in Muzaffarnagar, sent to correction home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two juveniles -- aged 10 and 14 years -- were apprehended and sent to a correction home over the alleged gangrape of a nine-year-old girl in the district, police said Saturday. They said the girl was allegedly raped by the two boys three days ago when she was playing with them outside her home at a village under the Kakroli police station in the district. The girl's mother lodged an FIR against the two, alleging that her daughter was taken to a nearby secluded place by the two and raped there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022