3 women held for stealing newborns: Police

The Gurugram police on Saturday arrested three women involved in stealing newborns and recovered two 25-days-old girls from them.

The women were arrested after the driver of the taxi they had hired to take them to Alwar in Rajasthan grew suspicious after hearing them talking to someone for selling the babes, Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao said.

Acting on his hunch, the driver drove his vehicle into a Gurugram police station premises and told police about his suspicion, following which the women were detained and quizzed by police.

On quizzing, the women were found carrying stolen babies, whom they were trying to take to Rajasthan to sell them, Rao said, announcing an award of Rs 25,000 for taxi driver Umesh Lohiya.

The women were identified as Alwar natives Surinder Kaur (45) and Harjinder (32), besides a third one held from Rohini in Delhi.

The taxi driver told police that his vehicle was hired by the two Alwar women and a man accompanying them at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi.

They were also carrying the two babies in their arms, said Rao quoting Umesh, who, he said, grew suspicious after the women repeatedly changed the destination they wanted the driver to take them.

They first asked Umesh to take them to Office Chowk in Gurugram, then to Alwar and finally back to New Delhi, Rao said.

While heading for Alwar, the driver heard the women talking to someone, finalising a deal to sell the babies for Rs 3 lakh when they alighted from the vehicle on the pretext of buying milk for babies in Mnanesar, Rao said.

After the women asked the driver to take them back to Delhi, Umesh, on his return trip, drove the vehicle into Gurugram DLF Phase 3 police station premise, Rao said.

''On interrogation, the women confessed that they and their accomplices steal newborns and sell them. These two girls were also stolen from Delhi and they had struck a deal in Alwar. They have been active since 2014. We are conducting raids to nab other gang members,'' said Peet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)