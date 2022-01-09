Left Menu

Delhi Police identifies 46 Pak-operated Twitter handles for spreading misinformation, case registered

Delhi Police have identified 46-Pakistan-based Twitter handles which were engaged in spreading a fake video in which culprits tried to show that a Cabinet meeting is discussing a matter which is "against Sikh community", informed the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 12:50 IST
DCP, IFSO, Special Cell KPS Malhotra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police have identified 46-Pakistan-based Twitter handles which were engaged in spreading a fake video in which culprits tried to show that a Cabinet meeting is discussing a matter which is "against Sikh community", informed the police. According to Delhi Police, a fake or morphed video has been shared on Twitter by some handles. In reality, the said video was of the meeting of the cabinet committee which took place on December 9, 2021, after the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

"With the ill intent to promote enmity and to instigate communal disharmony, the video was morphed and a new voice-over was superimposed, in which the alleged persons tried to show that this meeting was against the Sikh community," reads the official statement. "During the initial inquiry, primarily two Twitter accounts were identified which had started the propagation of this video. It was later noticed that there are various accounts (46), which had tweeted the same video with the same content and same hashtag," it says.

"All the accounts were created between October 2021 to December 2021. The technical analysis has been revealed that these accounts were being operated from a single browser used from Pakistan," it added. The case has been registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell Police Station under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code for promoting disharmony/enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and can disturb public tranquillity.

Cyber Crime Unit and Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit, Delhi Police Special Cell is currently investigating the matter.

