Tamilisai Soundararajan meets TN Governor in Chennai

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday.

A release from the LG's office here said Soundararajan had a meeting with Ravi but it did not elaborate on the topic of discussion between the two dignitaries.

With Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory located in close proximity to the borders of Tamil Nadu districts, several decisions taken by the territorial administration normally mirror that of the neighboring state.

