Left Menu

Tamilisai Soundararajan meets TN Governor in Chennai

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-01-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 15:50 IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan meets TN Governor in Chennai
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday.

A release from the LG's office here said Soundararajan had a meeting with Ravi but it did not elaborate on the topic of discussion between the two dignitaries.

With Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory located in close proximity to the borders of Tamil Nadu districts, several decisions taken by the territorial administration normally mirror that of the neighboring state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022