Left Menu

Kazakhstan says 164 people killed during unrest - report

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 09-01-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 16:47 IST
Kazakhstan says 164 people killed during unrest - report
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

A total of 164 people, including two children, were killed in violent unrest in Kazakhstan over the last week, Russia's Sputnik news agency cited the Health Ministry as saying on Sunday. Demonstrations began a week ago against a fuel price rise before exploding into a wider protest against the government.

The ministry said that 103 people had died in Kazakhstan's main city of Almaty, where the worst of the violence took place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022