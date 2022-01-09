Naxalite outfit leader surrenders in Jharkhand

A 34-year-old self-styled sub-zonal commander of proscribed Naxalite outfit ''Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad'' (JJMP) on Sunday surrendered before the police in Palamu district, officials said.

Bhawani Bhuiyan laid down an INSAS rifle, three magazines, 83 rounds of ammunition, one hand grenade and other items before Deputy Inspector of General of Police (Palamu division) Rajkumar Lakra at Medininagar.

He was handed over Rs one lakh, a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and a shawl as per the policy of the Jharkhand government, Lakra said.

A resident of Uritand village under Ramgarh police station, Bhuiyan would also be given training so that he can get employment or start a business, four decimal of land for building a house. His children would get free education up to the graduation level. Over a dozen cases were pending against Bhuiyan, who had joined the JJMP in 2016. Before that, he was a member of the ''Trutiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee'' (TSPC), another banned Naxalite outfit. Bhuyian said he surrendered because of monetary crisis as well as the mounting pressure from the police.

He said he had been earning his livelihood by grazing cattle following the death of his parents when he came in contact with the TSPC.

